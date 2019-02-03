Church of Jesus Christ Donates Patient Monitor to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

The Surgical Unit of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has given five patient monitors to promote efficient and speedy patient care at the hospital.

Patient monitors are usually used on the very ill, bedridden, unconscious patients and at the special wards.

The monitors were a donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and it formed part of its humanitarian services to facilitate quality health care delivery.

Elder Geooff Germane, Public Affairs Humanitarian Missionary of the church who made the presentation, said the CCTH ought to be adequately equipped to be able to offer quality health care to patients including; their missionaries and church members.

He said the Church has a long-standing cordial relationship with the CCTH and that the funds for the monitors were realised from contributions of members from across the World.

The church had through its Humanitarian fund helped build some infrastructure at the CCTH, donated microscopes, telescopes and other equipment needed for high-level surgical procedures.

Dr Martin Morna, Head of the Surgery Department of the CCTH described the donation as apt as they were valuable addition to the already existing equipment to bolster patients care.

Monitors help doctors to determine how a patient's body is reacting to situations and also determines the blood pressure level, pulse rate, oxygen and many more.

Dr Morna thanked the church for the donation and promised that the equipment would be properly maintained.

–GNA