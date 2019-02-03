Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
27 minutes ago | NDC

Bawumia Is Only Good At Rhetorics – Former Suhum MCE

By Mustapha Attractive
Bawumia Is Only Good At Rhetorics – Former Suhum MCE

Former Municipal Chief Executive of Suhum in the Eastern Region Madam Margaret Ansei has taken a swipe at the Vice-president Dr Mahmoud Bawumia for virtually ‘being missing’ in the affairs of government and economic issues bothering the nation.

She said Dr. Bawumia is only good at rhetorics.

Madam Margaret Ansei made these comments following the sky-rocketing import duties which is causing increases in the market price of goods and cost of living.

Speaking on an Accra based radio station Radio XYZ 93.1 FM during a political talk show hosted by Mugabe Maase, the former MCE indicated that Ghanaians were lured to voted for the New Patriotic Party by the series of lectures by then running mate Dr Mahmoud Bawumia.

Madam Margaret Ansei called on Ghanaians to kick this incompetent government out by voting massively for the National Democratic Congress in 2020.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
NDC
Powered By Modern Ghana
NDC Group Describes Bagbin's Contribution to NDC, The Best
NDC Wants NPP Nana B Arrested for Punching Sammy Gyamfi
NDC Will Not Countenance Intimidation In 2020 Election - Joshua Alabi
Ghana's Democracy Under Threat Under President Akufo-Addo - NDC
TOP STORIES

Foreign Affairs Ministry: US Visa Sanctions Unfair

1 hour ago

KNUST To Launch Independent Committee to Probe Student Riot

11 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line