Bawumia Is Only Good At Rhetorics – Former Suhum MCE

Former Municipal Chief Executive of Suhum in the Eastern Region Madam Margaret Ansei has taken a swipe at the Vice-president Dr Mahmoud Bawumia for virtually ‘being missing’ in the affairs of government and economic issues bothering the nation.

She said Dr. Bawumia is only good at rhetorics.

Madam Margaret Ansei made these comments following the sky-rocketing import duties which is causing increases in the market price of goods and cost of living.

Speaking on an Accra based radio station Radio XYZ 93.1 FM during a political talk show hosted by Mugabe Maase, the former MCE indicated that Ghanaians were lured to voted for the New Patriotic Party by the series of lectures by then running mate Dr Mahmoud Bawumia.

Madam Margaret Ansei called on Ghanaians to kick this incompetent government out by voting massively for the National Democratic Congress in 2020.