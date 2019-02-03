It's Time To Reason Beyond Politics

".................If you cannot reason beyond petty sentiments, you are a liability to mankind."...Dr. Chuba Okadigbo (Late)

A lot of people we are supposed to rely on in times like this have become liabilities to us. People in key positions who are supposed to give a detailed and candid analysis of events have rather become the ones fanning the flames. The media, that is supposed to the fourth arm of government and speak for the voiceless, is even more political than the political parties. It appears we have deliberately designed a system that is bound to fail.

Because of politics, the elites speak trash than the illiterates, leaders misbehave than subordinates and followers; experts and technocrats speak like amateurs, and those we deem credible can't even be trusted anymore.

....Because of a party and petty politics, we can't condemn our own; due to our sentiments, we can't have our independent thoughts; and due to passion and affiliation to political parties, we can't be honest, even to ourselves. The interesting part is those who are ready to condemn wrongdoings are rather condemned, vilified and attacked. What are we doing to ourselves ???

What is happening now is sardonic, repugnant and depressing!!! We are treading on very slippery and dangerous ground and if we don't hasten slowly, we will plunder this state into anarchy. It appears we are too complacent that no matter what happens, nothing will happen. We can, as a result, beat war drums without fear. Let's not, however, forget that all the other countries that experienced war were once "peace-loving people who feared blood and war".

I think and feel it's about time we realized the Ghana we knew some time ago isn't the Ghana we know now. In this "modern" Ghana, people can kill for peanuts, rape for fun and slander without fear. A lot of the youth are always "high" and addicted to drugs. Once guaranteed the next dose of drugs, can commit any form of crime. And you think there can't be war in this country?

We are gradually losing what we have built over the years and no one seems to care! The very things we pride ourselves in are being lost due to selfishness on the part of few and all we seem to do it to throw our hands in despair. The earlier we put on our thinking caps and condemn without fear or favour, the better for all of us. Instead of being a spectator who throws stones at footballers and officials, be a citizen who wants a better Ghana for the current and unborn generations.