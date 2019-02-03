Ghana Sec Tech Old Boys Hand Over Projects to Alma-Mater At 109th Anniversary

The Alumni of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), collectively called Giants, have given back to their alma-mater, a number of projects as part of activities to mark the school's 109th anniversary and speech and prize giving day.

Celebrating under the theme “Holistic Education: the role of stakeholders”; the old boys mobilised efforts to among other things arrest falling academic standards, improve infrastructure and uplift other declining areas of school life.

The Giants participated in all aspects of the 109th Anniversary/2018 Speech and Prize-Giving Day particularly the career talk which saw Giants from many professions such as engineering, medicine, law, the sciences, the security services, and aviation making themselves available to talk about their professional experiences, as well as,advise students about different career choices.

Giant Major Dr. Kwabena Agyare-Gyane ’93 ’95 leading a talk on careers in medicine and the military

Year group presentation

Among the presentations made was the newly renovated Senior Chemistry Lab. The GAA Class of 1988 sponsored this project costing about 180,000 Ghc.

During the handover, Giant Ing. Joseph William Ainguah'88 '90, an electrical engineer and President of the Class, who also played a part in the new design remarked that “we had to do something revolutionary in the laboratories, they are in such a terrible state, and I wonder how much learning takes place there. We ask all Giants to help us finish the renovations and equip it so students would have a proper lab to use”.

Headmaster of the GSTS,Samuel Kofi Essel thanked the GAA and 1988 Year Group for their kind donation to the school. He promised that the lab would boost the study of chemistry at GSTS and urged other groups to consider renovating the remaining laboratories.

Class of 1988 hanging out during the opening and handover of the newly renovated Senior Chemistry Lab

Moreso, the GAA Class of 1993-O-levels formally launch their Year Group Legacy Project. This project involves the renovation and expansion of the school’s sickbay which was dilapidated and too small for the current student population.

GAA Class of 1993-O level standing in front of the Sick Bay (right corner)

GAA 1993-O level Class project involving the expansion of the School's Sick Bay

Other class donations

Apart from construction projects, there were other notable donations made by various year groups.

The GAA Class of 1993 SSS and the Class of 2008 donated 200 and 100 new chairs respectively to the school.

Also, the GAA Class of 2000 and 1986 (Subruku) gave two (2) and three (3) laptops respectively for student awards, and the GAA Class of 1996 and 1998 made very generous cash donations towards the organization of the Anniversary/Speech Day.

GAA Class of 1993(SSS) making their donation of 200 Chairs to the school. Receiving it on behalf of GSTS is the President of the GAA Gt. Wing Commander William Kekrebesi'71 '73 (Rtd)

The GAA Class of 1978 initiated a project to renovate the School’s Records Room while the GAA Class of 1984 launched the “Adopt a Cadet” to re-equip the school’s cadet corps.

Other year groups and several Giants individually also supported the 2018 speech day activities in diverse ways.

Members of the Class of 1984 – Gt. Colonel Mathew Essien'84 '86 and Gt. Alfred Ekow Gyan '84 '86 presenting new cadet uniforms to the Headmaster of GSTS Mr. Samuel K. Essel.

The 109th Anniversary/Speech and Prize-Giving Day also saw the induction the Class of 2008. By their initiation, they became the latest fully-fledged members of the GSTS Alumni Association (GAA).

Dignitaries who were present included Member of the Council of State Hon. Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe, whose husband was once the Headmaster of GSTS, the Deputy Western Regional Minister Hon. Mrs. Eugenia Gifty Kusi, the President of the GSTS Alumni Association Giant Wing Commander William Kekrebesi (Rtd), the 1st Vice President of the GAA Mr. Samuel Akuamaoh-Boateng and the Hon. Giant Richard Quarshigah MP, a member of the Class of 1988.

Executives and members of the GAA after the induction of the Class of 2008

Meanwhile, GSTS which happens to the third oldest secondary school in Ghana will be celebrating its 110th Anniversary in 2019, under the theme “110 Years of creativity in secondary and technical education: prospects and challenges in nation building”.

