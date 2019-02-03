NIA Extends Ga East Registration To February 6

The National Identification Authority (NIA) on Saturday said it has extended the registration exercise in the Ga East Municipality to Wednesday, February 6, 2019 to allow those who could not meet the last deadline to register.

A statement signed by ACI Francis Palmdeti, the Head of Corporate Affairs, NIA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, called on residents of the Ga East Municipality, particularly those who had not registered, to take note of the extension and register accordingly.

Registration started in the Municipality on Tuesday, January 15, and was scheduled to end on Monday, February 4, 2019, but has now been extended to February 6.

—GNA