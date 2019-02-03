Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25 minutes ago | Social News

NIA Extends Ga East Registration To February 6

By Modern Ghana
NIA Extends Ga East Registration To February 6

The National Identification Authority (NIA) on Saturday said it has extended the registration exercise in the Ga East Municipality to Wednesday, February 6, 2019 to allow those who could not meet the last deadline to register.

A statement signed by ACI Francis Palmdeti, the Head of Corporate Affairs, NIA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, called on residents of the Ga East Municipality, particularly those who had not registered, to take note of the extension and register accordingly.

Registration started in the Municipality on Tuesday, January 15, and was scheduled to end on Monday, February 4, 2019, but has now been extended to February 6.

—GNA

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Collaborative Minds Think and Solve Problems—Book on 'Critical Thinking in the 21st century'
Residents of Asutifi North Assembly Get Toilet To Avoid Open Defecation
Workers of Tema Motorway Extension Project Threaten to Halt Operations
AU Summit: CSOs Encouraged To Ratify ACDEG
TOP STORIES

NDC Rejects Nana B’s Apology

25 minutes ago

By-Election Violence: EC’s Integrity Compromised– Franklin C...

25 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line