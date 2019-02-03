CBG To Revolutionalise Banking Sector With Technology

Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG), has disclosed the bank's preparedness to transform the country's banking sector with technology led customer-centric approach.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, and signed by the CEO, noted that the banking sector played a very crucial role in Ghana's economy, having clearly demonstrated the capacity to contribute enormously to the general economic growth.

'We are excited about the comprehensive and innovative value proposition we have put together for our customers. This year will be exceptional as we build on the foundation that has already been laid to drive the agenda of transforming CBG and indeed the entire banking industry,' the statement noted.

'We are committed to playing our part to build a strong and resilient banking sector to support robust macroeconomic growth'.

The statement explained that the step would naturally require that the bank's risk management systems and governance practices were cutting edge and on par with the best practices in any international bank.

'We want to be at the forefront of innovation in the banking sector to add value to our clients businesses and serve them better,' it added.

It said robust product portfolios and technological infrastructure had been put in place to ensure that the bank attained the necessary height needed to achieve the agenda to transform the sector.

'We embarked on widespread internal reforms after the establishment of CBG with a view to establishing strong controls, deepening customer relationships and achieving operational efficiency. We continue to reiterate to customers trust us and continue to transact business with any of the bank's branches nationwide'.

The statement gave the assurance that the bank would implement measures to ensure that customer needs were met in the various branches, adding that deposits of customers are equally safe due to the interventions.

—GNA