Police Intensify Search For Vehicle Snatcher In Brong-Ahafo

Police have mounted a search for an unidentified young man who succeeded in snatching a 4x4 Toyota Rav four worth GHÈ¼ 135,000 from a businessman in Sunyani last Friday in the Brong-Ahafo.

The command said the dark-ash vehicle had unregistered number DV 1240 -19, and appealed to the general public to look out and assist the police to arrest the suspect.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Friday, Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer said the incident happened around 1510 hours at the premises of the Christ the King Cathedral.

He explained that the victim, Michael Yeboah Twumasi, a 51-year-old businessman posted for sale on his vehicle and added his mobile number for prospective buyers to call him and negotiate for the price.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the suspect picked his mobile phone number, called the victim and expressed interest to buy the vehicle and informed the unsuspecting victim to bring along documents covering the vehicle and meet him at the premises of the Christ the King cathedral.

The victim obliged and met the suspect who succeeded and snatching the vehicle and its documents from the victims and drove away.

He said vehicle snatching was becoming alarming in the region and cautioned the general public to be wary of unscrupulous activities of vehicle snatching syndicates in order not to fall prey to them.

Chief Inspector Oppong urged the public to report to the police, people with questionable characters in their neighbourhood, and advised prospective vehicle buyers and dealers to be careful with people they do business with.

---GNA