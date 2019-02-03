By-Election Violence: CHRAJ Condemns Violence

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has condemned the intimidation and violence meted out to members of the opposition NDC at the La Bawaleshie Presby JHS Polling Centre area during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, that nearly marred the exercise on Thursday.

A statement signed by Mr Joseph Whittal, the Commissioner and copied to the Ghana News Agency, called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu, and other national security and law enforcement bodies to investigate thoroughly circumstances that led to the shooting incident close to the Centre and punish the perpetrators if found culpable.

'We strongly advocate that stringent measures are put in place to ensure that security personnel behave more professionally during subsequent elections, and also in the discharge of their general duties so that this inhumane and embarrassing situation does not recur,' it said.

The statement called on the political parties sponsoring vigilante groups, who are used as political party thugs to cause mayhem during elections, to put a stop to the undemocratic and criminal practice as it has the potential of denting Ghana's democratic and peace-loving credentials.

'So in the Commission's view if this acts of violence is left unchecked it will undermine the nation's hard-earned democracy on the African continent,' it said.

'The Commission is deeply concerned about the evolving security situation in recent times in the country, which this by-election only seems to epitomise and calls on the President and his Security Chiefs and Advisors to treat it as one of the highest issues of priority of the Government'.

---GNA