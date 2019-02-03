Class Four Pupil Hanged Herself to Death

A-class-four pupil of the Sunyani Methodist Primary 'B' School, Belinda Kyera allegedly hanged herself to death on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1400hours at Sunyani new town and her body had since been deposited at the Sunyani Municipal hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) but could not immediately give details, said investigations were on-going.

Narrating the incident to the GNA, Mr Yaw Oppong, a relative, said the deceased popularly known as 'Nana Adwoa' allegedly committed the act after she had closed from school.

He explained that on that fateful day, the deceased washed her uniforms and when she returned from school, her grandmother whom she stayed with could not find her for some time.

The grandmother became suspicious, informed other relations and they mounted a search, and discovered her body hanging on one of the rooms in the house with her neck tied with a belt.

---GNA