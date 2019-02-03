Sunyani Tech University Sgns MoU With Software Company

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Logiciel Ghana Limited, a software development company in the country to impact students.

Under the MoU, Logiciel Ghana Limited, a company which specialises in developing standardised solutions for businesses in wholesale and retail industries will provide practical training in banking software applications to students pursuing accounting and related programmes in the university.

In addition, the university will receive free software lictenses and access related online tools to give students hands-on practical.

A statement issued by the University and signed by Mr Emmanuel Amponsah, the Public Relations Officer of the STU and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the MoU spanned between 2019 and 2022, and the company would engage STU as an authorised training centre and ensure that practical studies provided were in line with international best practices.

Dr Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, the University's Pro-Vice Chancellor and Mr Felix Nana Boakye, the General Manager of the Logiciel Ghana Limited signed the MoU for their various institutions.

Dr Korantwi-Barimah expressed the hope that the collaboration between the two institutions would be deepened further for mutual benefit.

Present at the ceremony were; Dr Samuel Ankama Obour, the University's Registrar, Mr Michael Adu-Nti, the Dean of the Faculty of Business in Management Studies, and Mr Newman Amaning, the Head of Accountancy Department as well as other key officials of Logiciel Ghana.

---GNA