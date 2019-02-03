Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
39 minutes ago | Health

Cape Coast Hospital Get Five Patient Monitors

By Modern Ghana
Cape Coast Hospital Get Five Patient Monitors

The Surgical Unit of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital has received five patient monitors to promote efficient and speedy patient care at the hospital.

Patient monitors are usually used on the very ill, bedridden, unconscious patients and at the special wards.

The monitors were a donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and it formed part of its humanitarian services to facilitate quality health care delivery.

Elder Geooff Germane, Public Affairs Humanitarian Missionary of the church who made the presentation, said the CCTH ought to be adequately equipped to be able to offer quality health care to patients including; their missionaries and church members.

He said the Church hasd a long standing cordial relationship with the CCTH and that the funds for the monitors were realised from contributions of members from across the World.

The church had through its Humanitarian fund helped build some infrastructure at the CCTH, donated microscopes, telescopes and other equipment needed for high-level surgical procedures.

Dr Martin Morna, Head of the Surgery Department of the CCTH described the donation as apt as they were valuable addition to the already existing equipment to bolster patients care.

Monitors help doctors to determine how a patient's body is reacting to situations and also determines the blood pressure level, pulse rate, oxygen and many more.

Dr Morna thanked the church for the donation and promised that the equipment would be properly maintained.

---GNA

Health
Powered By Modern Ghana
Avenui E.P. Basic School Children Underweight, Adults Overweight
1029 Chinese Boreholes Commissioned
UICC President Joins First Lady To Observe Cancer Day In Kumasi
50 Cartons Of Unwholesome Cosmetic Products Destroyed
TOP STORIES

Sorry For Slapping Sammy Gyamfi--Nana B Eats Humble Pie

11 hours ago

US Explains Visa Restrictions Against Ghana 

14 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line