NPP Founding Member Advocates Absolute Peace in Bono East

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Mr Isaac Kwabena Sarkodei Boahin has advocated absolute unity among political parties, ethnic and religious groups to facilitate the development of the new Bono East Region.

He said with the creation of the region, it was imperative for all the people to bury their differences for peace to prevail, and speed up development processes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kintampo, Mr Boahin the Bono East enclave is endowed with rich and numerous natural resources, but it would require peace for such resources to be tapped and harnessed for development.

He commended the chiefs and people of the area for their overwhelming endorsement during the referendum for the creation of the region, and pleaded with them to maintain and help preserve the prevailing peace in the area.

'We must all ensure that all efforts are made to consolidate the unity of purpose that characterised the campaign that contributed to a successful referendum', he said.

Mr Boahin, who is a former Kintampo Constituency Secretary of the NPP and as former Presiding Member of the Kintampo Municipal Assembly, advised the chief and people of the Bono East enclave to embrace wherever the regional capital would be sited for the sake of development.

He observed capital towns of all the districts and Municipalities in the area deserved and qualified for the Bono East Regional capital and entreated the people not to allow the choosing of the capital town to create divisions among them.

