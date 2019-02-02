The Men And Women Of Violence In Our Nation's Political World Can Never Cow Ghanaians

Ghanaians are a long-suffering people, who had the presence of mind, and endless patience, to wait to finally see out a brutal military dictatorship - and replace it with a constitutional democracy in 1992. Although our democracy isn't a perfect system of government and has many shortcomings, it is much better than unfettered rule by a dictatorship. For, at the very least, we have the opportunity to change our leaders in nationwide elections, every four years.

That is why the men and women of violence who now dominate the two biggest political parties in our country, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), must be careful not to take the ordinary people of Ghana for granted. That mindset will not help them, when we next go to the polls, to elect a president and members of Parliament, in the 2020 elections.

It is said that those who live by the sword, also die by the sword, in the end. What the hotheads in the NPP and NDC must understand, clearly, is that Ghanaians value their freedoms greatly. As a people, they will never exchange living in a free society, governed by laws, for life in a new tyranny, in which the law of the jungle operates.

No sane Ghanaian wants to live in a society dominated by ruthless rogues with questionable backgrounds, who have amassed great wealth through dubious means, and now seek to enslave ordinary people - through a reign of terror unleashed on us by brutish-myrmidons-in-uniforms, acting as party enforcers. The NPP's decent silent -majority should take note of that reality and act quickly to take back control of their party from those vile characters now dominating it - before it is too late.

Finally, for the information of the Bernard Antwi-Bosiakos, and Sammy Gyamfis, ordinary Ghanaians will never sit idly by to be enslaved again, by yet another tyranny. No. Never. After all, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that to avoid a bloodbath in the 2020 elections, a coalition with a credible consensus candidate, who is a world-class achiever, such as Dr. Patrick Awuah, the founder of Ashesi University, could be drafted as a candidate to lead a government of national unity. Let them do their worst: Regardless of what they threaten to do, the men and women of violence amongst our political class, can never cow ordinary Ghanaians. Ever. Haaba.