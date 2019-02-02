Volunteer Partnerships For West Africa Organises A Stakeholders Forum On Free Shs In Kumasi

A non-governmental organization, Volunteer Partnerships for West Africa (VPWA), has organized a Stakeholders forum in Kumasi under the theme ‘’Making Free SHS Work For All’’ with support from the Open Society Institute of West Africa (OSIWA).

The forum brought together representatives from the various stakeholder groups of the Free SHS policy, including the Free SHS secretariat, National Food and Buffer Stock, Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, Ghana Library Authority, Ghana Education Service, Heads of Selected Senior High Schools, Parent-Teacher Association, Civil Society Organization’s(CSOs) and the Media

The objective of the forum was to offer a platform for citizens to engage with duty bearers on the implementation of the Free SHS policy, whilst providing an opportunity to increase citizen’s understanding and participation in its implementation.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. William Darkwa, National Coordinator at the Free SHS secretariat took the opportunity to explain the functionality and diverse components of the policy and its emerging double track.

In addressing participants understanding on the double track, he explained that, the double track system is a temporary program and will not last forever. “The objective of the double track is to increase enrolment, reduce class size of students and to increase contact hours to ensure quality education in schools” He said.

He went further to assure participants of government resolved to eliminate infrastructural challenges through the $1.5 million GETFUND approved funds.

Other stakeholders like the Ghana Buffer Stock Company, the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, Ghana Education Service and Ghana Library Authority were given opportunity to share with participants on their role in ensuring an effective policy implementation to benefit all Ghanaians.

Some Headmasters expressed their joy of the timely reporting of students when school reopens because of the elimination of cost, which was a major hindrance for students when an academic term commences.

Program Manager for Volunteer Partnership for West Africa (VPWA), Mr Kwame Twum-Adabor explained that the project from which the forum was held is being implemented for over a three year period in order to measure both the implementation of the Free SHS and gather enough data to ascertain the real impact on quality education in Ghana. He stated that, data gathered will be used as an advocacy for the government to improve upon the Free SHS policy.

About Volunteer Partnerships for West Africa.

Volunteer Partnership for West Africa (VPWA) is a volunteer-driven NGO based in Ghana, established in 2007. VPWA aims to promote better life opportunities for underprivileged communities through sustainable initiatives. Their work has been recognized twice by the United Nations Volunteer Award in 2010 and 2011.

To learn more about the project “Making Free SHS Work for All”, contact Anita Afriyie-Adjei at [email protected] or by phone at 0547 526210.