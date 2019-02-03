Two Robbers Lynched In Tema

The identities of two suspected robbers who were lynched on Thursday at Tojeh near Kasseh for snatching a motorbike have been confirmed by their families.

They are Emmanuel Hogar, 25, from Korlekope near Kasseh, Ada, and Sulley Mohammed, 27, from Sogakope Zongo, South Tongu District.

Mr George Andrews Kumah, the Chief Superintendent of Police, the Ada Divisional Police Commander, confirmed the names to the media on Friday at Kasseh.

He said at about 1830 hours on Thursday, January 31, the two robbers approached and requested an “okada” rider at Kasseh to take them to a village beyond Tojeh on the Accra-Aflao Highway.

Mr Kumah said the motor rider declined as he suspected them to be criminals, judging from their posture.

He said the robbers approached another rider, who accepted to convey them to their destination.

The Police said the first motor rider the robbers contacted unsure of the safety of his colleague, asked another rider to accompany him trail their colleague and the robbers.

He said just after Tojeh, the robbers requested the motor rider to stop with one stabbing him with a sharp object.

Mr Kumah said the two succeeded in snatching the motorbike and left the victim in a pool of blood.

He said before long, those trailing them caught up with the riders and arrested them with the help of some youth in communities around.

Mr Kumah said the youth pelted the robbers with stones and other objects killing one before the police got there.

He said the police conveyed the second one to the hospital in a critical condition but he also died shortly on arrival.

Mr Kumah said the victim, whose name was not given, had since been treated and discharged at the same hospital, where the bodies of the robbers were being kept pending investigations.

The District Police Commander, however, appealed to the public to avoid mob action because it had negative effects on fighting crime.

“As much as we encourage public vigilance to aid police fight crime, we discourage mob action and instant justice because suspects' deaths only prevent investigation, which could bring out more insights, modus operandi and accomplices from suspects for better clues,” Mr Kumah said.

–GNA