NDC Group Describes Bagbin's Contribution to NDC, The Best

A group of Constituency Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NCD) in the Greater Accra Region (NDC) have lauded Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as one of the most resourceful members of the party.

Speaking at a News conference in Accra on Saturday, the executives said the longstanding Nadowli-Kaleo MP, who is also a 2020 Flagbearer aspirant of the party, was the man with one of the most outstanding contributions to the party's development.

They said his effort was almost paralleling that of party Founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

'As for comparison between Mr Bagbin's contribution to the party and what any of the other Flagbearer aspirants have done, Bagbin stands as a colossus,' Kweku Baako Jnr. Tema West Constituency Executive of the party said.

He was in the company of Evans Amarh, Deputy Constituency Organiser for Tema East.

Mr Baako Jnr. said the Nadowli Kaleo MP who re-invigorated the party after its first defeat in 2000 had cowed most of the party's members into hiding, can even be described as the second founder of the party.

'Our beloved first Founder, President Rawlings, of course, has his position in the party cemented in gold as our Founder. But when we went into opposition in 2000, the party needed to be re-founded.

'It was Mr Bagbin who used his position as Minority Leader in Parliament to re-invigorate the party, at a time that many NDC members had gone into hiding,' Mr. Baako Jnr. explained.

He added that Mr Bagbin served in numerous positions in the party and governments that led to more contributions from him.

Among others, he pointed out that the MP had served on the Council of Elders of the party, Steering Committee and other committees of the party.

'We all know that as Health Minister, Mr Bagbin mooted the idea of the expansion of the Ridge Hospital to late President Mills who bought into the idea. Today the new Ridge Hospital is an important bragging right for the NDC,' Mr. Baako Jnr said.

The News conference comes on the heels of a recent confession by a respected senior journalist that Mr Bagbin was an exceptionally qualified man to be President of Ghana.

'Mr Bagbin is so deep and so intelligent… a man who has contributed so much to this country. And yet he has not yet been given the opportunity to lead this country because in Politics, there is no truth!' Kwame Mensah Afrifa had confessed.

Mr Evans Amarh, the Tema East Deputy Constituency Organiser of the NDC said delegates of the party were aware of the injustice and were prepared to cure that injustice in 2020.

'We the delegates of the NDC will vote massively for Mr Bagbin so that he assumes the 2020 Presidential ticket of our great party, we promise him that.'

---GNA