Ghana Can Not Be A Political Violent Country

When you travel outside Ghana, respect is often given to a Ghanaian, due to two particular reasons. Firstly, a country which once had one of the world’s greatest leaders called Kwame Nkrumah and secondly, Ghana is a very peaceful country with humble respectful friendly people.

However, we need to accept the fact that Ghana is gradually turning into a political violent country.

Many times it seems the Ghanaian government forgets that whatever violence, in any form, which takes place in the country, is monitored and documented by foreign missions. After a certain period, you will be amazed to read it in International newspapers.

Violence or the threat of violence is a powerful factor deterring people from all sorts of inclinations on life, freedom, and the property of other members of society. The problem of violence is of great theoretical and practical significance.

Some people and politicians are behind certain political violence which often erupts because it's a means of achieving their goals, despite how serious, chaotic, and destructive political violence can be.

Serious political violence has destructive consequences, such death of people, the destruction of properties, and the dehumanization of social relations.

Human life and society are governed by a variety of laws and regulations but not political violence which often erupts in Africa. Africa is a famous continent not because of diseases but unstable and underdeveloped.

Violence, as a means of coercion, is to some extent inherent in any society. Throughout Ghana, there are police and courts, yet political opponents often use violence against people who belong to another party. Ghana is not a one-political-party state for such ugly scenes.

Violence in politics is likely to occur due to different political parties, views, and opinions, however; there is no room for political violence in Ghana. Therefore, the political leaders in the country must stand firm against political violence in Ghana. It is totally unacceptable for moral reasons.