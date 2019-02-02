Ghana Can Not Be A Political Violent Country

Kwame Nkrumah, his greatness has given Ghanaians recognition worldwide
When you travel outside Ghana, respect is often given to a Ghanaian, due to two particular reasons. Firstly, a country which once had one of the world’s greatest leaders called Kwame Nkrumah and secondly, Ghana is a very peaceful country with humble respectful friendly people.
However, we need to accept the fact that Ghana is gradually turning into a political violent country.
Many times it seems the Ghanaian government forgets that whatever violence, in any form, which takes place in the country, is monitored and documented by foreign missions. After a certain period, you will be amazed to read it in International newspapers.
Violence or the threat of violence is a powerful factor deterring people from all sorts of inclinations on life, freedom, and the property of other members of society. The problem of violence is of great theoretical and practical significance.
Some people and politicians are behind certain political violence which often erupts because it's a means of achieving their goals, despite how serious, chaotic, and destructive political violence can be.
Serious political violence has destructive consequences, such death of people, the destruction of properties, and the dehumanization of social relations.
Human life and society are governed by a variety of laws and regulations but not political violence which often erupts in Africa. Africa is a famous continent not because of diseases but unstable and underdeveloped.
Violence, as a means of coercion, is to some extent inherent in any society. Throughout Ghana, there are police and courts, yet political opponents often use violence against people who belong to another party. Ghana is not a one-political-party state for such ugly scenes.
Violence in politics is likely to occur due to different political parties, views, and opinions, however; there is no room for political violence in Ghana. Therefore, the political leaders in the country must stand firm against political violence in Ghana. It is totally unacceptable for moral reasons.
Joel Savage is a Ghanaian-Belgian journalist and author. The accredited press-card holder of the Flemish Journalists Association once contributed regularly to the features column of the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Ghanaian Times and the Weekly Spectator. The writer currently lives in Belgium.,
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Ghana Can Not Be A Political Violent Country
