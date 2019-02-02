Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Nigeria Vice President Survives Second Chopper Emergency

By AFP
Nigerian vice president Yemi Osinbajo was able to continue with his engagements after he survived a helicopter crash in north central Kogi state. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP/File)
A helicopter carrying Nigeria's vice president Yemi Osinbajo crash landed Saturday, an aide said, seven months after he survived another air emergency.

Osinbajo had a similar narrow escape in June 2018 when his helicopter suddenly began emitting thick smoke and was forced to make an emergency landing in Abuja seconds after take off.

No-one was injured in Saturday's incident in north central Kogi state and Osinbajo was able to continue with his engagements afterwards, his spokesman Laolu Akande said in a tweet.

Akande did not give further details but posted a picture of the chopper with a damaged propeller lying on its side.

Nigeria goes to the polls on February 16 with incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military ruler, facing main rival Atiku Abubakar, a wealthy businessman and former vice-president representing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

