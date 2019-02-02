Committee Probing KNUST Riots Will Be Independent - Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene expects the committee set up to probe the October 2018 riot by some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to begin work next week.

The Asantehene, who doubles as the Chancellor of the University, announced the development at KNUST's Special congregation for postgraduate students on Saturday.

“I will in the course of next week advise the council of its inauguration to enable to start work,” he said.

“I am able now to announce today the appointment of a three-member committee to be headed by a retired justice of the Supreme Court, Her Ladyship Justice Rose Owusu, to undertake the probe into the events of October 22,” he said.

The Asantehene said he expected the committee’s work to “help us to chart a course into a future that will not make us repeat the embarrassing episode.”

“The committee will be independent and will be given freedom to do their work without any interference whatsoever,” he assured.

The Asantehene also admonished the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso not to take unilateral decisions on matters concerning the university but should consult members of convocation at all times.

The rioting by students led to the destruction of properties estimated at over GHc1.6 million.

The rioting also led to the temporary closure of the university.

The riots escalated from a demonstration in protest of the arrest of 10 students and one alumnus of the school.

The students were arrested for a holding vigil on campus without permission according to the school authorities.

The Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) led the protests, which was also to convey student discontent with the management of the school.

Since then, the Dean of Students at the school, Professor William Akanwariak Gariba resigned.

–

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana