President Akufo-Addo Has Surprised Us- Dagomba Chief

Alhaji Abudulai Issah Munkaila, Madina Dagomba Chief in Accra, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for diligently handling the Dagbon chieftaincy issue up to the enskinment of Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II.

"President Nana Akufo-Addo has surprised the whole of Dagbon by putting up workable measures that led to the enskinment of our Overlord.

"I can tell you that all Dagombas are happy with the new King as both royal gates participated fully in his selection."

Alhaji who was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency at Madina on the way forward after the enskinment of Ya-Na said 'When President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that he would solve the Dagbon issue, a lot of people took it with a pinch of salt, but it is now clear that he meant business and Dagbon is grateful for that.'

He called on the President and his entire administration to draw a special programme that would attract investors to the area, now that peace was prevailing there.

'Now we have a peaceful Dagbon, and I know that very soon a lot of Investors will move in there, a situation, which I believe would create job opportunities for our youth who on daily basis move to the southern sector of the country for non-existent jobs.'

He said Dagbon was abound with a lot of historical and other Tourist attractions and hoped the enskinment of the new Ya-Na would encourage the government to harness for mutual benefit.

We are all grateful for President Nana Akufo-Addo and his administration for clearing the biggest hurdle in the political and socio-economic development of Dagbon and we the citizens of the area will also play our roles responsibly to ensure the perpetual development of the area.'

He also appealed to stakeholders of the area to return and invest to pull their youth back home to support in the re-building of the area.

A week ago, Dabon became the main focal point of the country, when they enskinned Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II as the Overlord of Dagbon after 17 years, of pain, mistrust and disunity.

The event which was attended by all stakeholders in the country and beyond, marked the return of peace, growth and development as all stakeholders have pledged to play their roles responsibly to sustain peace and unity.

---GNA