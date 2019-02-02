IPR Crowns Touchpoint Magna Carta PR Consultancy of the Year Award

Touchpoint Magna Carta, Leading Public Relations (PR) Consultancy has been awarded PR Consultancy of the Year at the Seventh National PR and Communications Excellence Awards held on Friday.

The awards, which was organised by the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, saw Touchpoint Magna Carta beat four other agencies in the country to win the coveted Agency of the Year Award.

Touchpoint Magna Carta, a member of the NINANI Group, is a wholly-owned Ghanaian consultancy offering services in reputation management, event management and media strategy and buying.

Chief Executive of the NINANI Group, Joel E. Nettey, said the award was in recognition of the quality of work Touchpoint Magna Carta had been churning out over the six years that it had been in existence.

'In a highly competitive PR and communications space, recognitions such as these are not just moments of pride but also a testament to the depth, breadth and the quality of the work we have been doing for our clients for the past six years and our clients can testify to this fact. We share this with our clients for trusting in the quality of our work and being great partners,' Mr Nettey said.

Touchpoint Magna Carta's exceptional talent was also recognised at the awards when the company's General Manager, Clarence Amoatey, won the PR Discovery of the Year.

Touchpoint Magna Carta is an indigenous Ghanaian communications agency specialised in providing Events, Media and Reputation Management services.

It is affiliated to Magna Carta, an exclusive African affiliate of the Global Ketchum Group, which has more than 100 offices around the globe.

A key player in the interactive marketing, media and entertainment industry, Touchpoint Communications has helped brands and businesses from various sectors such as the financial services, telecommunications, oil and gas, and confectionery among others to build positive public profiles over the years.

---GNA