Minister Inspects Government Projects

The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey has embarked on a familiarization tour of the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the Eastern Region.

The Deputy Minister who assumed office at the latter part of 2018, some three (3) months ago, is currently on tour to the various Assemblies in the region.

He would also use the opportunity to thank the chiefs and people for their support for the NPP government.

The purpose of the tour is not only to acquaint himself with the Assemblies but also to interact with Management and Staff, inspect ongoing projects and also be abreast with the status of implementation of some government policies such as the One District one factory, Planting for food and jobs, YEA, fertilizer distribution and Free SHS amongst others as well as challenges facing the Assemblies.

The Deputy Regional Minister has so far visited Akyemansa, Birim North, Kwahu West, Kwahu South, and Kwahu East Assemblies.

In his interactions with the Municipal and District Chief Executives, he stated that his duty is to coordinate the various Assemblies and see how they're performing and what support they need from government to develop the Assemblies.

Most of the Staff and Management expressed and shared their joy and indicated that his visit and meeting with them serve as a morale booster and it will put them on their toes and asked that he should be doing this frequently.

He commended the Assemblies for the various activities they have been carrying out and also indicated that, like managing any other business, they must expect challenges to the need for them to be proactive.

Mr. Nuertey assured them of government support as he will be discussing the challenges with his Minister and other relevant stakeholders to see how they can solve them.

At Akyemansa, the Deputy Minister visited the new District Police Station, Magistrate Court and the site where the palm seedlings are being nursed for planting for export and rural development.

He assured the Staff at Akyemansa that, he will do a follow up on the Doctor issue to make sure the district gets first-class Medical Services.

He also inspected the new ultra-modern three (3) units classroom block with ancillary facilities at Onokwa and the new quarters for the Municipal Director of Health Services at Nsuta all in the Kwahu West Municipality.

The Minister also inspected some projects in the Birim North, Kwahu South, and Kwahu East.

The remaining Assemblies are expected to be visited within the next two weeks.