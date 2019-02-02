A Piece To The President

Good day, Mr. President!

My name is Mohammed Saani Ibrahim. I am a young Journalist and aspiring to be a top class Communication/ International Relations/Social Work expert.

I must confess I admire you most during your time in opposition and as a Minister of State.

Mr. President, upon your assumption into the highest political office as the leader of Ghana in January 2017, things have not been the same.

Your most revered nickname the "master of rule of law" is gradually diminishing. Lawlessness has engulfed our peaceful societies. Most of these atrocities are being perpetrated or masterminded by your appointees through the NPP''s vigilante groups.

Mr. President, we know and have read about you as the Rule of Law kingpin, but we don't know why all these ill-fated incidences are happening under your nose without any actions from you.

Mr. President, we know you are capable of ending all these negative issues that have dented your highly earned reputation in the international world.

Even though you are two years into your term, I still believe you are capable of crashing this mayhem.

Thursday's chaos coupled with violence that soiled the by-election at Bawleshie, in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is nothing good to be endorsed and encouraged.

Those who unleashed such violence on innocent Ghanaians are believed to be members of your party's vigilante groups dressed in police and military uniforms. Even though you condemned the incident, we would like to see action from you.

The NDC have promised to laced their boots and march you boot to boot for election 2020. Where do you think Ghana, our beloved peaceful nation is heading to?.

Even though I still admire you, but I must say I am losing hope in you.

The Akuffo Addo I know in opposition is not the same as the President of Ghana.

Rise to the occasion Mr. President and if possible let heads row in your government to ensure calm returns to Ghana prior and after election 2020.

I thank you very much for understanding.