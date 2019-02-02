General Manager Of Touchpoint Magna Carta Named PR Discovery Of The Year

Clarence Amoatey, General Manager of PR consultancy firm, Touchpoint Magna Carta has been named the PR Discovery of the Year at the 7th National PR and Communications Excellence Awards held at the La Palm Beach Resort in Accra.

Clarence Amoatey beat three other contestants to emerge winner of the hotly contested PR Discovery of the Year. This award cements Clarence Amoatey’s position as an exceptional talent within the marketing communications space after being adjudged the most outstanding personality in Event Management and Planning at 2017 Forty under 40 Awards.

Clarence Amoatey expressed joy and gratitude to God, his family, colleagues and clients for their support, commitment and opportunities given him over the years. “I am particularly happy for this award. It is a culmination of years of hard work, dedication and excellent delivery that has gotten me here. But most of all, I am grateful God, my family, colleagues and clients for their support, commitment and the opportunities they have given me over the years”, Mr. Amoatey said.

Over the past decade, Mr. Amoatey has taken up various roles in Event Management, Public Relations, media planning and branding. He has served as COO for Soulcom Publicis (Nigeria), Managing Director of Wavelength Services, and Head of PR, Events and Media at Origin8 Saatchi and Saatchi.

As General Manager of Touchpoint Magna Carta, Clarence oversees the Events, Reputation Management and Media Planning Teams in the creation of various communication strategies for clients.

He is also responsible for creating brand content for clients and fortifying their relationship with their publics, both internal and external. He also fronted the planning and execution of TPMC‘s flagship thought leadership event, the Crisis Communications Workshop, which trains senior executives, marketers, spokespersons and general communications professionals on how to deliver key messages to their target audiences during crisis.

About Touchpoint Magna Carta

Touchpoint Magna Carta is an indigenous Ghanaian communications agency specialized in providing Events, Media and Reputation Management services. It is affiliated to Magna Carta, an exclusive African affiliate of the Global Ketchum Group, which has more than 100 offices around the globe.

A key player in the interactive marketing, media and entertainment industry, Touchpoint Communications has helped brands and businesses from various sectors such as the financial services, telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Confectionery among others, build positive public profiles over the years.