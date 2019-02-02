Touchpoint Magna Carta Emerges PR Consultancy Of The Year

Leading public relations consultancy, Touchpoint Magna Carta has been awarded PR Consultancy of the Year at the 7th National PR and Communications Excellence Awards held at the La Palm Beach Resort in Accra.

The awards, which was organized by the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, saw Touchpoint Magna Carta beat four other agencies in the country to annex the coveted agency of the year. Touchpoint Magna Carta, a member of the NINANI Group, is a wholly-owned Ghanaian consultancy offering services in reputation management, event management, and media strategy and buying.

Speaking on the award, Chief Executive of the NINANI Group, Joel E. Nettey said the award is in recognition of the quality of work Touchpoint Magna Carta has been churning out over the six years that the company has been in existence.

“In a highly competitive PR and communications space, recognitions such as these are not just moments of pride but also a testament to the depth, breadth and the quality of the work we have been doing for our clients for the past 6 years and our clients can testify to this fact. We share this with our clients for trusting in the quality of our work and being great partners”, Mr. Nettey said.

Touchpoint Magna Carta’s exceptional talent was also recognized at the awards when the company’s General Manager, Clarence Amoatey, won the PR Discovery of the Year.

About Touchpoint Magna Carta

Touchpoint Magna Carta is an indigenous Ghanaian communications agency specialized in providing Events, Media and Reputation Management services. It is affiliated to Magna Carta, an exclusive African affiliate of the Global Ketchum Group, which has more than 100 offices around the globe.

A key player in the interactive marketing, media, and entertainment industry, Touchpoint Communications has helped brands and businesses from various sectors such as the financial services, telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Confectionery among others, build positive public profiles over the years.