45 minutes ago

Sorry For Slapping Sammy Gyamfi--Nana B Eats Humble Pie

By Modern Ghana
The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has apologised for a nasty incident that occurred at the studios of Accra based Asempa FM on Friday when he assaulted the opposition NDC Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi.

“I wish to assure all that, I remain committed to decent, issue-based discourse on our airwaves and that this unfortunate incident will not be repeated,” Nana B said in a statement.

It continues: “I will also encourage my junior brother, Sammy Gyamfi, to be decorous and respectful in his public utterances during such engagements and to, at all times, respect the high office of the President.”

See the statement below:

I refer to the events which took place yesterday on Asempa FM's Political Talk Show, “Ekosisen.”

Regardless of the repulsive, provocative conduct by the NDC's National Communications Director on the show which included unacceptable verbal attacks on the President and myself, I am, upon sober reflection, apologising to listeners of Asempa FM and Ghanaians for the manner in which I responded.

I wish to assure all that, I remain committed to decent, issue-based discourse on our airwaves and that this unfortunate incident will not be repeated.

I will also encourage my junior brother, Sammy Gyamfi, to be decorous and respectful in his public utterances during such engagements and to, at all times, respect the high office of the President.

Thank you.

Signed

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

National Youth Organizer, New Patriotic Party

---MyJoyOnline

