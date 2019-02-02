Ghana At The Brink Of Civil Unrest?

Ayawaso got into the news around the world for all the wrong reasons and Ghanaians nationwide got a shock of their lives with the news how a group of thugs from the ruling party (NPP) managed to get themselves into Ghana Police Service / National Security Agency uniforms with loaded ammunitions that they fired indiscriminately at unarmed men and women and children.

Our nation’s head of the Ghana Police Service, the IGP when quizzed to explain who these masked men were, categorically said these were not men from the Ghana Police Service , because in his words and l quote “ my men do not wear mask” unquote, clearly making room from Ghanaians to fill in the gap with all sorts of accusations and insinuations. Ghana’s political dispensation was truly put to test in this by elections when these THUGS chose to disrespect our national constitution, and the men and women under whose custodians these are kept. It also became apparent that lawmakers of the land DO NOT TRUST the Ghana Police Service because they have managed to compromise their legitimacy under the current leadership.

The most alarming of it all was how the various Ghanaian media houses chose/decided to report the incident to their listening public. Irresponsible reporting was largely the name of the game when it came to the Akan speaking radio stations , while the english speaking stations scrambled to make sense of it all. NPP communicators who only seem to feed the akan speaking radio stations in the country went on the dirty propaganda spree as usual making no logical sense as with statements like “the NDC orchestrated all this “ meaning their brought their own men to shoot and beat their own people” .. who in his/her rightful mind would believe such bullocks.

Finally the world looked on as so called reputable civil society and organizations/ Pastors / Foreign Missions in the country etc etc all kept mute and NDC Communicators confusingly made panicking unfortunate statements across certain media platforms. The President of Ghana was in no hurry to condemn the actions of the thugs to safeguard our democracy, and the NDC Flagbearer Aspirants were also unable to take cue from Ayawaso to show the type of leadership Ghanaians would like to see under these circumstances.

The intolerance of our people in the wake of the Ayawaso incident has once again shown that Ghana is NOT special at all and can be prone to any of the nasty civil wars/uprisings that other parts of Africa has witnessed . The question is what are policy makers taking from this to avert any reoccurrence come 2020. Political parties and Media Houses hold that responsibility and Ghana’s democracy must thrive.

God help us all

Nii Dodoo

Social Commentator

Email - : [email protected]