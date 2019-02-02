WordDigest: You Still Need God

"Now Naaman, captain of the host of the king of Syria, was a great man with his master, and honorable, because by him the LORD had given deliverance unto Syria: he was also a mighty man in valor, but he was a leper."

[2 Kings 5:1] KJV

Naaman was an influential personality in Syria. He was attributed with some many titles. From the scripture we are told he was;

1. A captain

2. Honorable

3.Great man and

4. Mighty man in valor.

With all these titles he was a leper. Why didn't his titles healed him? Why couldn't his master save him? And why couldn't his wife healed him?

Who could have thought such a man of class would go through that worrying moment?

People are great yet unhappy. We are to pompous over our personal achievements than giving reverence to God.

Those who are great or well to do feel they do not need God. But when problem arises, they tumble to there is God.

Folks, we need God in everything. No matter your titles you still need God. You be can anointed like never, you still need God. You might be poor, still you need God to turn things around.

You might be rich, still you need God's guidance so that you don't fall from grace to grass. You might be single, you still need God in your life. You might be married, still you need God to maintain and sustain your marriage through prayer.

Maybe you're not born again, you need God also. You might be whoever in this world you still need God.

Don't be caught in a mess before searching for God to come to your rescue. Now you're alive let God through Jesus Christ reign and rule in you.

Life without God through Christ Jesus is like an aeroplane without a pilot. You need God more than ever in every situation.

Don't be deceived that you don't need God and never take God out of the equation. God is still supreme over all.

You need God for ever!

God bless us all.

Prayer: Gracious Lord, with you our victories and testimonies have been granted in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

