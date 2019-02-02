UICC President Joins First Lady To Observe Cancer Day In Kumasi

The President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), Her Royal Highness, Dina Mired, who is also the Princess of Jordan, will join the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to mark Ghana’s version of the World Cancer Day in Kumasi on Monday, February 4, 2019.

The UICC is a renowned international body, which has over the years been playing invaluable roles to help provide education and access to quality cancer treatment to people suffering from the disease in some selected cities across the globe, including Kumasi.

Her Royal Highness, Dina Mired will arrive in the country today February 2nd and she will stay and attend several important programmes, which are cancer-related, before she finally departs on February 6, 2019.

February 4th has been set aside globally to mark World Cancer Day. Ghana’s version of the 2019 National Cancer Day programme will take place at the Great Hall in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The historic programme is being held under the auspices of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kumasi Cancer City Project and the UICC. It will officially start at 2pm and it will be attended by scores of top dignitaries from Ghana and abroad.

The Health Minister, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi and other dignitaries will grace the historic event.

Experts in the treatment of cancer in the country, including Dr. Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, President of the Breast Care Internal (BCI), Ghana, who is a renowned breast surgeon and other cancer experts in the country, would also be there.

UICC President’s Visit

Her Royal Highness Dina Mired is expected in the country from February 2 to February 6, 2019. Her visit to Kumasi clearly shows the importance that the UICC attaches to Kumasi, which is the first city in Africa to be selected by the UICC as a key learning city for cancer control project.

Courtesy Call On Otumfuo

As part of her visit, Her Royal Highness, Dina Mired will pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi, in the morning of Monday, February 4, 2019.

She will also visit the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and hold talks with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah and the Executive Committee members UICC in Ghana before she and the First Lady will attend the National Cancer Day programme at the KNUST.

On Tuesday, Her Royal Highness, Dina Mired, will visit some selected pediatric cancer patients at Kumasi South Hospital in the morning and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the afternoon, among other events.

Kumasi Cancer City Project

Kumasi was selected by the UICC as the fourth city in the world and the first in Africa to be part of the City Cancer Project C-Can 2025 during the 2017 World Leader’s Summit Mexico.

This was after the Kumasi Mayor, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, had delivered an impressive statement, which highlighted Kumasi’s readiness to be a key cancer city on the African continent.

Her Royal Highness, Dina Mired, will also embark on an inspection tour of C/Can Registry Offices in Kumasi.