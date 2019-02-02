5 Konkomba Chiefs Pays Courtesy Call On Ya-Na

Five(5) Konkomba chiefs and their elders from the Tatale Traditional Area have paid a courtesy call on the new Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II at his Gbewaa Palace.

The chiefs include Sanguli Chief Obor Gabujah John Kumajo, Kpaributaab Chief Obor Gmalagneme Bilkpene, Nanbon Chief Obor Taagah Ndamine, Ilodo Chief Obor Kwaku Ntire, and Tatindo Chief Obor Monjilib Negnab.

The chiefs were accompanied by their elders and the Konkomba cultural dancers well known as 'Kenachuun' who spent about two hours to entertain the chief, his elders and members of public at the Palace.

In an address Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II said he was very grateful for their courtesy call on him and urged them to live in peace in their areas so that there will be peace and unity for development.

Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II said whenever they have any problem they can call on him for solution.

For their part the Sanguli Chief Obor Gabujah John Kumaji said after the performance of the funeral of late Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV and late Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II and his subsequent enskinment, it is their duty to pay this courtesy call on him.

He said they will always remember him in their prayers for peace and unity in Dagbon and Ghana as a whole

Source: GNA