Remain Calm And Go Through Process For Reposting - Rejected NABCO Personnel Told

The Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ms Idora Ekuban, on Thursday encouraged NABCO personnel who had been rejected by the institutions they were posted to, to remain calm and go through process for reposting.

The Accra Metropolitan Coordinator noted that some of the NABCO Personnel were rejected by the various institutions they were posted to initially mainly due to lack of administrative space, problem with their professional field which does not correspond with the institution.

Ms Ekuban in an interview with the Ghana News Agency explained that the NABCO secretariat has put in place contingency measures and steps to repost all personnel to other institutions.

She said NABCO as a government initiative seeks to address graduate unemployment and serves as vanguards for nation building.

Ms Ekuban said other NABCO personnel were also rejected due to overcrowding and the inability to practise the nature of job at the institution due to their course of study in school.

She added that more of the NABCO personnel are still submitting their assumption letters and assured all those who have still not received their placement letters to exercise restraint as they will be posted soon.

Ms Ekuban explained that the NABCO programme seeks to offer employment opportunities to the personnel as well as offer them the opportunity to gain practical professional experiences in the job market.

She appealed to public institutions to create rooms to accommodate the NABCO personnel, assist in building their professional career, 'they are tools for usage, let's turn their academic skills into professional workers in our various points'.

She also appealed to NABCO Personnel to be good ambassadors of the programme, 'this is one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's special projects to transform the country. We must all play our roles to ensure its successful'.

Source: GNA