Bye-Election Violence: Political Parties To Demonstrate On Feb 7

Members of the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty (PCNS) have vowed to hit the streets of Accra on February 7 to protest against the rising threat and dangerous activities of vigilante groups which have gained momentum under the President Akufo-Addo’s Government.

According to members of the Coalition, the recent brutalities on members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the just ended Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election by armed masked men in security uniform poses a dangerous path for Ghana’s young democracy.

The group which is made up of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Progressive People’s Party (PPP), All People’s Congress (APC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Convention People’s Party (CPP) say, the planned demonstration is not motivated by petty partisan politics but an effort to protect the country against the failed national security.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, the Convener and National Chairman of the PNC, Bernard Mornah said the Coalition has decided to embark on this demo to protect the country against any political mutinies.

Mr Mornah noted that the sporadic attacks and shootings of members of NDC at the La Bawaleshie Polling station are a precursor to a far worst uprising in the upcoming 2020 general election.

According to the Convener, members of the Coalition have compiled lots of evidence and identities of supposed National Security Operatives who appears to be personal guards of the leadership of the NPP.

He added the list of the masked armed men who were involved in the premeditated violence and bloodshed include substantive prove of persons who are occupants of the presidency.

Mr. Mornah indicated that the Coalition will petition the international community including the United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) with the pictorial evidence for concrete action to be taken to flush out the pro-government militant group.

He calls on Ghanaians to be bold and fearless in their denunciations of the diminution of the nation’s democracy and the values which it stands.