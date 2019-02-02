24 minutes ago | Headlines UMB MD Sacked: Citi Fm Apologises and Retracts By Modern Ghana We wish to unreservedly apologize for a story that was published on our news portal on January 1, 2019 headlined “Managing Director of UMB John Awuah dismissed”. The said story was not premeditated to cause any harm to the bank or the person of Mr. John Awuah. Steps have already been taken and correction effected. ---citinewsroom
