MCE For Abuakwa South Municipality Now Confirmed

The President’s nominee as the Municipal Chief Executive for Abuakwa South Municipal has just been confirmed as the MCE for Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly.

Mr. Ofori-Safo secured a total of 32 votes out of 32 valid votes cast representing 100% endorsement even as 2 were absent.

Mr. Kojo Ofor-Safo now Hon. Ofori-Safo becomes the first MCE for the municipal after it was split into Abuakwa North and Abuakwa South.

What you need to know about Hon. Kojo Ofori-Safo

Mr. Kojo Ofori-Safo was an Executive Director of Case Consult and Management Services Ltd and Knight Lamp Ltd before his nomination. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast, He started as a subject teacher in some second cycle schools in Accra, Tema and Dunkwa-On Offin.

He is a seasoned Senior Tax Expert and has undertaken courses related to Principles of Accounting, General Office Procedures, Management, and Taxation.

Kojo Ofori-Safo also holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Project Management option) from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon and Master of Arts in Ports & Shipping Administration from the Regional Maritime University.

Kojo Ofori-Safo brings on board a very rich expertise in Project initiation, planning, execution, strategic management and research with his years of experience in the Private and Public Sector particularly, the Ministry of Works & Housing, Water Resources, Ministry for Private Sector & President’s Special Initiatives on Oil Palm, the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Information.

He was once the Co-ordinator of the Ghana Investors’ Advisory Council with a mandate to advise the government in shaping Ghana’s Investments drive.

He has been very instrumental in the establishment and management of this company up to date. His involvement in the management of this company has resulted in its steady growth and expansion.

By: Nana Kwasi Bediatuo

NPP Communication Director

(Akyem Abuakwa South Constituency)