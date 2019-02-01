Political Vigilantism And The Hypocrisy Of NPP NDC

Once again, everybody has shifted focus and have started talking about the unfortunate, ugly and lawlessness that was exhibited by the so-called special police of the National Security (or simply put SWAT Police) during the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon yesterday.

What happened yesterday is yet another demonstration of the failure of our security setup and our governance style. I cannot still imagine why security men tasked to police a simple by-election would dress in such a ready to combat manner, to the extent of wearing masks and carrying guns. Why were they hiding their faces if they knew their intentions were good? Were they going to war? Even in war, do you cover your faces so as not to be identified? We are not used to this kind of policing.

From the way they were dressed and armed to the brim, one thing was clear, they were clearly out there prepared to do just what they did. How come a full parallel security setup like what we saw on the screens not known to the police administration? If they weren't known to the police when they (police) saw them, what did they do? Could they have been a section of the vigilante groups who have always disturbed the peace of our country & elections? If they are, then we should all be worried.

If we are not careful as a people, this vigilante groups the political parties are encouraging and forming left right center would come back to terrorize and consume us all, just as we've witnessed in this by-election and the previous ones. We are gradually breeding our own version of Boko Haram and rebels.

The sad and unfortunate thing is that those speaking and crying loudly today supervised the same occurrences during their reign. They saw nothing wrong with similar incidences when it was happening under their watch. And like a disease, those who were crying foul yesterday because of the same treatment that was meted out to their followers are sadly justifying it. How pathetic!

What is however surprising and shocking is that today those at the receiving end are accusing well-meaning Ghanaians of not actively speaking for them or condemning what is happening to them. What they have forgotten is that, right thinking Ghanaians are well awake and getting wiser every day. What some of us have come to know of these two main political parties (NPP and NDC) is that they see everything wrong with the system when they are in opposition. And everything is right when they are ruling. There is no much difference between NPP and NDC, when it comes to their Bulldogs, Invincible forces and Azorka boys perpetrating violence on innocent citizens and those they disagree with, politically. Their resemblance is like the left and right ear of a horse, no difference.

With these double standards to approaching issues of national concern, they still expect other people's children to come out and die, so that, they, their families and cronies will rule and enjoy the goodies of the land, just as some have started inciting on their brainwashed supporters to do.

When issues of crime are perpetrated, these two main political parties jump to take sides in order to score cheap political points. They focus on accusing each other and the real issues are lost to many. Lost because, they muddy the situation to the extent that, if the security agencies want to do their work impartially, they (the political parties) turned round to accuse them of being bias. And since the eggs of the police are in blossom of the executive of the ruling parties, they shamelessly chicken back to their nest for fear of being the next targets.

No wonder the constitutional provisions that give this huge powers to the executives to appoint the IGP and other security capos is hardly talked about, to even necessitate amendment. Huge sums of monies were invested during the reign of President Mills (of blessed memory) to the solicit the views of all Ghanaians across the country on the need to amend the 1992 constitution. But sadly, the report has been shelved. No concrete steps are being taken to effect the changes the majority of the Ghanaian people proposed. Simply because the sweetness of power has always clouded the judgment of those privileged to rule. They chose and pick what to amend but not what majority of the citizenry proposed.

The action and inaction of the hoodlums or better still brainwashed followers of these two main political actors could bring this country to its knees if care is not taken. They seem to strongly have the love of their respective parties at the expense of the good this country.

May the evil of those who conspire and work against the peace and well being of this country descend on they themselves.