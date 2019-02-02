Appolonia City Gets Sister City in Nigeria

Rendeavour, developer of Appolonia City, has launched a new project in Nigeria, giving Appolonia City a new sister city in West Africa.

Alaro City is being built in partnership with the Lagos State Government as a mixed-income, city-scale development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 370 acres of parks and open spaces.

Just like Appolonia City's impact on Ghana, Alaro City is set to boost foreign direct investment in Nigeria and create tens of thousands of jobs.

At a ceremony marking the official start of the project, which already has multi-national companies building facilities on site, Alaro City's partners outlined their vision of the satellite city.

“We welcome the substantial foreign direct investment Rendeavour is making in Alaro City, which will further enhance the Lekki Free Zone as the gateway of choice to Nigeria,” said Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Stephen Jennings, founder and CEO of Rendeavour, said: “We are proud and delighted to be bringing our successful inclusive city model to Nigeria and Lagos State, the heart of the country's vibrant economy. Our partnership with Lagos State will ensure that Alaro City is an economically sustainable city open to all Nigerians.”

Located in the North West Quadrant of the Lekki Free Zone, Alaro City lies in the growth path of Lagos, one of Africa's fastest-growing cities with a population of over 20 million. Alaro City is adjacent to the future international airport, the region's largest deep-sea port and major Nigerian and international companies.

Rendeavour is building seven new cities in Africa: in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia and Democratic Republic of the Congo. As a master developer, Rendeavour invests over $250 million in each project, creating the infrastructure and living and working spaces that will help sustain and accelerate Africa's economic growth, meet the aspirations of Africa's burgeoning middle classes, and serve as a catalyst for further urban development.

In Ghana, Appolonia City is a partnership between Rendeavour and the Chiefs, leaders and residents of the Appolonia community.

About Alaro City (www.alarocity.com)

Alaro City is a mixed-income, city-scale development with master-planned areas for offices, logistics and warehousing, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares of parks and open spaces. Rendeavour and Lagos State Government, through their subsidiary, North West Quadrant Development Company (NWQDC), have conceived Alaro City as a 2,000-hectare, market-led project. NWQDC is authorised by both the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, and the Lagos State Government as an entity to develop, operate, administer and manage Alaro City.

About Rendeavour (rendeavour.com)

Rendeavour is Africa's largest new city builder, with over 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) of city-scale developments in the growth trajectories of large cities in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rendeavour is creating the living and working spaces that will help sustain and accelerate Africa's economic growth, meet the aspirations of Africa's burgeoning middle classes, and serve as a catalyst for further urban development.

