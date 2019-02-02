By-Election Violence: Catholic Bishops Back Calls For Probe

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has added its voice to the numerous condemnations of the violence that marred the by-election held on Thursday in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

In a statement, they called for a thorough investigation into the matter. The NPP’s Parliamentary candidate Lydia Alhassan subsequently warn the election.

“We, therefore call on the Ghana Police Service and all other relevant security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incidents and bring the perpetrators to book.”

This Conference said the incident is a drawback to the successes of Ghana's democratic gains.

“The GCBC would like to state that; these incidents do not only pose a serious threat to our democracy but will also certainly draw back the progress and successes of our democratic gains. In addition, such manifestations of lawlessness and insecurity do not augur well for us as a nation as we prepare for the 2020 general elections,” the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference added in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Very Rev. Fr.Lazarus Anondee.

The Police say they are investigating the shooting and pockets of violence recorded during the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Some National Security Operatives allegedly fired gunshots at a polling centre at La Bawaleshie, injuring about six persons believed to be NDC supporters during the election on Thursday.

The NDC subsequently opted out of the race claiming they took the decision to forestall further attacks on their members.

The violence that characterized the by-election has been widely condemned by civil society organisations including CODEO, OccupyGhana among others.

The Catholic Bishops' also called on the Electoral Commission to liaise with the political parties “to address all the challenges and fears of stakeholders in the conduct of peaceful elections.”

Ayawaso West Wuogon violence regrettable; culprits won't be spared – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier described as regrettable the violence that rocked the just ended by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra.

The president condemned it completely in a statement and said it was unfortunate.

“The isolated incident of violence, which occurred in the early stages of the election, was unfortunate and regrettable, and I condemn it in no uncertain terms,” he added.

–citinewsroom