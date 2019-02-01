MTN Constructs ₵1.6M School Block for Ghana Police in Tesano

MTN Ghana Foundation is set to construct a 24-unit classroom block at a cost of Gh₵1.6million for the Ghana Police education system in Tesano in Accra.

The education block which comes with head teacher’s office, staff common room, modern toilet facility and furniture will be completed within six months.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said the project will directly benefit over 2,493 pupils annually.

He noted that the educational project is a significant step toward enhancing the quality of education in Ghana.

Mr Adadevoh added that the facility when completed will have an ICT center to bring the immense benefits of ICT to the students.

He indicated that the Foundation will convert and enhance an existing library into an integrated library, which will have a hardcopy book area and an ICT center.

“Our consultants have assured us the project will be completed within six months,” Mr. Adadevoh stated.

According to him, the project has become the 143rd investment of the MTN Ghana Foundation since its inception over a decade ago.

He intimated that more than 82 educational projects across the country have been offered by the Foundation.

“It gives me true pleasure to tell pupils of Police Education System that MTN knows that they are special, thus we have taken it upon us to construct a school building to provide a comfortable environment conducive to teaching and learning,” Mr Adadevoh posited.

According to him, the Foundation was touched about the poor condition under which the pupils were studying.

“The project started with a discussion around the current stage of educational facility in this area and when the project was introduced to us at the Foundation when we looked at the very young pupil sitting on the floor, were not able to take exams. It just touched our hearts. The situation fits very nicely into the core objectives of our Foundation and we thought it was a worthwhile and incredible project to support,” he stated.

The MTN Boss call on all stakeholders – Police authority, school authority, teacher’s, pupils and contractors to collaborate to finish the project within the stipulated time.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Appeatu said the Ghana Police Education System was established to educate wards of police personnel.

He noted that the system has grown over the years from primary to a pre-school department made up of nursery and Kindergarten and later to Junior High School.

IGP added that it was an agenda on the drawing board that in the near future the Ghana Police education system will include a senior high school and police university.

“Our dream is to train our students with a little bit of regimental discipline. This is the reason why collaboration with giants like MTN will not end after completion of this project,” he posited.

According to him, over the years it became necessary to open the facility to the public on the general principle that security is a shared responsibility.

Mr Asante-Appeatu stressed that the fact that the public remains our anchor in the effort to ensure a safe and secure Ghana remains relevant.

“It was therefore logical that this facility was opened up to the general public which led to the rise in student population putting so much pressure on the old and weak facility,” he stated.

IGP emphasized that the deteriorating quality of the facility made the police administration to think of partnering with any of their key strategic stakeholders such as MTN.

According to him, the idea of proving descent educational facilities to children resonates with MTN’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“Today is undoubtedly a wonderful day for the police administration. Children and parents of Ghana Police Basic Schools are thrilled. We will, on completion of this project continue to work with teachers, students and parents to ensure the facility serve the purpose for which it is being constructed,” he intimated.