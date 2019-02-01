Rawlings Was Part of the Problem in Dagbon

Ordinarily, I would not be raking up the embers of old wounds and hurts from the unduly protracted Dagbon feud and what Chairman Jerry John Rawlings calls the “state of suspended conflict” that wracked the Dagomba Paramountcy and the entire Dagbon Kingdom for nearly 20 years (See “Dedicate Yourselves to Peace – Rawlings to Dagombas” Adomonline.com/Ghanaweb.com 1/25/19). As the Dear Reader may already know, for palpable and justifiable reasons, I have absolutely no great warmth or affection for former President John Agyekum-Kufuor. But it cannot be gainsaid that but for the self-serving decision by Mr. Rawlings to systematically sabotage the efforts of our proverbial “Gentle Giant” to amicably and peacefully resolve the infamous Dagbon Chieftaincy Crisis, the problem would have since long ago been resolved by the prompt establishment of the Wuaku Commission that thoroughly enquired into the internecine hostilities that plunged Dagbon Kingdom into such protracted state of siege.

In an obvious bid to having his National Democratic Congress (NDC) party dominate Ghana’s political terrain, Chairman Rawlings tried every trick in the bag, as it were, in order to thwart any effort by Mr. Kufuor to get the second-most-powerful and important traditional polity in the country functioning again. Like the British colonialists on the paternal side of his lineage (actually hardscrabble Scottish Highlanders), since the apocalyptic regicide that witnessed the savage decapitation of Ya-Naa Yakubu Andani, II, in 2002, Mr. Rawlings has obnoxiously and, some would say, criminally inserted himself into this otherwise patently domestic and familial affair by mischievously taking sides and pretending as if what the Wuaku Commission clearly and objectively determined to be a deadly conflict of “spontaneous mutuality” was irrationally and gratuitously blamed on one side or gate, as opposed to the other.

In other words, rather than accept the fact that neither of the members of the Two Royal Gates, so-called, of Dagbon was innocent or uniquely culpable in the conflict, Mr. Rawlings decided to mischievously and unwisely side with the apparently more aggrieved Andani Royal Gate against their kinsmen and women of the Abudu (Abdul?) Gate. This is why I strongly believe that the presence of Ghana’s longest-reigning strongman ought not to have been welcomed in Yendi, although Chairman Rawlings seemed to have, somewhat, come to the realization of the egregious errors of his ways in the Dagbon Conflict. The true statesmen at the investiture of the newly enskinned Paramount King of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama, II, were President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, unarguably the most dynamic, visionary and conciliatory of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican Leaders; the Chairman of the Committee of Eminent Ghanaian Chiefs, His Majesty, The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II; The Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa, I; and The Nayiri, Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahama Sherifa. And, of course, all the peace-loving elders and people of Dagbon as a whole.

The restoration of peace, brotherhood, sisterhood and friendship in Dagbon also needs to be heartily celebrated by all progressive and peace-loving Ghanaians. Indeed, it is a great embarrassment, if Mr. Alhassan Suhuyini, the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Tamale-North, really wants to know, that former President Rawlings had a prime opportunity to have played a major and constructive role in the amicable and definitive resolution of the Yendi Chieftaincy Crisis but wickedly, deliberately and regressively chose not to do so. Hopefully, albeit belatedly, in his twilight years, the man who has done more than any Ghanaian leader to narcissistically and megalomaniacally stall the sociocultural, economic and political development of our country would have learned a thing or two about the stuff of which true leadership is made from some of the statesmen enumerated above.

Mr. Rawlings must also know, by now, that the current high spate of violence and wanton acts of criminality in the country is an inescapable fruit of his ethnic-cleansing “revolution” of the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s. He cannot run away from his irredeemably criminal political record, our Indemnity Clause-hobbled 1992 Republican Constitution notwithstanding.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

January 26, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]