Report Reveals 57% Rise In Schengen Visa Grants In Ghana

Schengen embassies in Ghana issued 10,347 Multiple Entry Visas as of 2017, indicating this way an increase of 58% of MEV visa grants compared to the previous year, says SchengenVisaInfo.com .

According to the official statistical data, Schengen countries continue to be a very popular travel destination for many visitors coming from all around the world. During 2017, Schengen embassies scattered around the globe collected over than 16 million Schengen uniform visa applications altogether.

Schengen embassies were also quite busy in Ghana during 2017. Based on official data, there were a number of 31,806 citizens of Ghana who had been issued a Schengen uniform visa. Compared to the previous year, an increase of 15% in Schengen visa grants is noted in Ghana.

There was a particular growth in Multiple Entry Visa grants.

A MEV visa is a type of Schengen visa which enables its holder to freely enter and move within the Schengen zone more than once. Currently, the Schengen agreement applies the following three types of MEV visas depending on how frequently you’re willing to enter the zone.

1-year multiple-entry visa

3-year multiple-entry visa

5-year multiple-entry visa

According to official statistics, 10,347 MEV visas issued to Ghana’s citizens during 2017, weighted for more than half (53.8%) of the total Schengen visa grants in this country. During the previous year, on the other hand, there were only 6,584 MEV visa grants in Ghana sharing this way 37% of the total grants.

The Netherlands remained the top favorite Schengen destination for Ghana’s applicants as their embassy granted 6,719 visas out of a total of 9,388 applications collected. Among these Schengen visa approvals, a portion of 94.2% or 6,326 of them were MEV visas topping the list also in this aspect.

At the same time, this embassy was also a leader in terms of visa denials. In absolute numbers, this consulate rejected totally 2,601 Schengen uniform visa application which equated to 27.7% of the total applications collected at this embassy during 2017.

Overall, the list of preferred Schengen countries for Ghana’s citizens remained unchanged, with Germany, Italy and Switzerland being among top favorite destinations.

Important Schengen data related to the embassies of these countries is shown in the table below

Schengen state Uniform visas applied for Uniform visas issued The share of MEV visas Uniform visas not issued Netherlands 9,388 6,719 94.2% 2,601 Germany 6,303 4,180 22.9% 2,113 Italy 5,185 3,016 49.3% 2,168 Switzerland 3,401 2,009 35.8% 1,392 Denmark 2,952 1,357 42.7% 1,276

More often than not a low rate of MEV visa grants is an indication that a country has a bad history of illegal immigration in Schengen.

Thus, though not directly and in a large degree, a growth in MEV visa issuances can be thought as an indication that Schengen countries are less restrictive to Ghana’s applicants and they don’t see upon them as potential illegal immigrants, which has lately turned into a main topic of confrontations and debates among participant countries.