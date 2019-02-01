Treat Security Situation As Priority - CHRAJ Tells Gov't

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo take the country’s security situation as a matter of priority.

The Commission in a statement said the violence that ensued at the La Bawaleshie polling centre during Thursday’s by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is a reflection on the entire security situation in the country.

CHRAJ also condemned “in no uncertain terms acts of violence leading to grievous bodily injuries caused to some members of the electorate” during the by-election.

Their reaction follows a shooting incident that took place at the residence of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Delali Kwesi Brempong.

The episode led to the withdrawal of the NDC from the by-election.

National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the party withdrew from the election for security reasons.

What happened?

Armed men clothed in khaki trousers and national security shirts stormed the residence of Mr. Kwesi Brempong which is close to the La Bawaleshie polling centre and fired shots, eyewitnesses said.

The NDC National Chairman said their candidate was traumatised by the issue and the party decided that nobody had to die because of the by-election.

Videos circulated in the media showed the armed men beating some civilians including MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George who had gone there to observe proceedings.

Reactions

President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned the attack and called on the prosecution of those found culpable.

“I expect all persons who are found culpable, at the end of the process, to face the full rigours of the law,” the he said in a statement, Friday.

Former president John Mahama and NDC flagbearer aspirant while condemning the attacks stated that the NDC was capable of doing worse.

“I want to sound a caution that NDC has a revolutionary root and when it comes to unleashing violence no one can beat us to that,” John Mahama told NDC sympathisers in Adaklu in the Volta region.

Source:myjoyonline.com