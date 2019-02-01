First Free Hajj School to Educate Pilgrims

The Muslim Jummah Development Initiative (MUDI), in collaboration with MUDI Hajj Umra Services Limited, will be organising the maiden edition of the free hajj school to educate Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.

The programme, which comes off once every month for five months, is designed to complement the works of the Hajj Board to educate and prepare Ghanaian would-be pilgrims to have a full understanding of Hajj and its performance.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), is on the theme: "Schooling the Pilgrim for a Complete, Accepted and Rewarding Hajj".

It is aimed at providing Ghanaian pilgrims with intensive schooling in English and local languages.

Areas to be covered within the programme include the significance and pillars of Hajj and Umrah, the rules and regulations governing Ihram, the Tawaf, Sa'ee, women issues, performing Hajj and Umrah on behalf of another person, and a practical step-by-step guide on Hajj performance including items to pack, medications, among others.

Resource persons for the school include Sheikh Dr Tamin Abubakar of the Islamic University at Madina, Sheikh Ahmed Nkrumah of Ummul Quran University, and Sheikh Abdur Rahman Botchway, an Islamic Scholar and Educationist.

---GNA