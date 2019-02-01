By-Election Violence: Mahama Visits Injured Persons

Former President John Mahama on Thursday night visited some persons at the Legon hospital who were injured as a result of the violence that erupted at the La Bawaleshie polling station in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The injured persons are believed to be supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Mahama, who is campaigning in the Volta Region ahead of the February 23 presidential primaries of the NDC, rescheduled his itinerary to enable him to return to Accra and visit the injured persons.

He would be returning to resume his campaign on Friday morning.

On Thursday, about nine persons were arrested by police following a shooting incident at a polling centre at La Bawaleshie during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.

Citi News' Eugenia Tenkorang who was at the polling station described the area as chaotic as people threw stones and fired gunshots.

Some men in black, with their faces covered and dressed in an intimidating manner, were also sighted on the scene.

She spoke to a man whose hands were covered in blood who claimed two persons had been shot.

NDC withdrew from the poll hours later, claiming some of their agents and members had been attacked by persons believed to be members of the governing party in security informs.

The party subsequently ordered its polling agents and observers to leave the polling centres.

“In the circumstances, I have conferred with the parliamentary candidate and the leadership of the NDC. We have no option than to withdraw from the ongoing exercise,” the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, announced.

Some National Security Operatives allegedly fired gunshots at a polling centre at La Bawaleshie, injuring about six persons believed to be NDC supporters.

NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, who was serving as an observer in the constituency was also assaulted by some security personnel.

He is seen in a video being struck in the face by two security personnel as he made allegations that someone had been killed in the area.

NDC orchestrated Ayawaso West Wuogon violence – NPP

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisted that the violence was orchestrated by the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, to discredit the election. Addressing the media later on Wednesday, the NPP's Director of Communications, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, said: “this is a hugely orchestrated attempt by the NDC because they knew from the beginning that they were going to lose.” NPP Candidate wins The New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, won by a landslide victory the by-election held in the area on Thursday.

She won the poll by 12, 041 votes representing 68.30% with the closest contender, Delali Kwasi Brempong, the National Democratic Congress' candidate polling 5, 341 votes representing 30.52%

William Dowokpor of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) and Clement Boadi of the Liberal Party of Ghana both managed a paltry 102 and 17 votes respectively.

The Ghana Police Service which denied reports that someone had died over the incident, has said it is investigating the incident thoroughly.

–citinewsroom