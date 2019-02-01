The Example Of Umaru Sanda Amadu

No! He is not a government official or even part of any of the opposition parties. Well, that is as far as I know. He is a journalist with Citi FM and Citi TV.

Now, he has set the example of not just a talking citizen and a journalist for that matter but an action-oriented one.

We always complain about the bad sanitation we have in this country but no one seems to do anything about it. All we do is call on the government of the day to provide dustbins at vantage points across the city to help in curing the sanitation problem. The government also complains of the bad littering attitudes of the ordinary citizens. So, where lies the solution to the problem if both parties are complaining?

Well, Umaru Sanda Amadu and his wife Bilqis Binta Umaru Sanda have shown us the way. They have provided not just one but two public bins for collecting waste at two different vantage points.

This is a good initiative that if all well-meaning citizens of this country were to follow, our sanitation challenge can be curbed if not totally eradicated.

It is very frustrating when you have waste you want to dump while walking in town but there are no bins in town to collect them. So you either throw it anywhere or put it in your bag if you are carrying one.

A very big thank you to Umaru Sanda Amadu and his wife for the wonderful initiative that they have taken, I really hope others who can afford to do same follow suit.

Fellow citizens, Ghana’s sanitation problem can be solved with our concerted efforts to overcome it.

Let us all follow the good example this two well-meaning couple have set.