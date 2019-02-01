GUBA Fights Stigma Associated With Autism

GUBA Foundation hosted an event in the British parliament, 'Autism; I am not a stigma.'

GUBA Foundation held an event in Westminster (30th January 2019) to raise awareness of the stigma people with Autism and families living with Autism face. The event highlighted the culturally sensitive stigmas individuals and families with autism face.

Lisa Cameron MP attended the seminar as a representative of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Autism along with Miss Ghana UK 2018, Miss Akua Ohenewaa Anim. The seminar connected families living with autism by introducing them to others with shared experiences whilst also providing a platform to highlight the wonderful achievements, gifts and unknown talents of people living with autism.

The event was opened by Helen Ellis from the National Autistic Society. Helen offered facts and figures relating to autism in the UK, including the statistic that over 700,000 people in the UK are on the autistic spectrum, equating to 1 in 100 people, highlighting the importance of raising awareness of the stigma.

Speakers at the event included GUBA Foundation's Head of PR, George Ameyaw, who offered a father's perspective on raising an autistic child as well as Sandra Asante, who offered a mother's perspective. Former gang leader Karl Lokko, who has raised millions for charity and works with Prince Harry across various charities, spoke about the stigma he has faced since childhood. The seminar also offered a religious viewpoint from Pastor Freda McEwen, Gillian Boateng also described how she has overcome the stigma while raising three children on the autistic spectrum.

GUBA Foundation's key aim is to help families living with autism by raising awareness, reducing stigma and creating networks of support. To identify and address the social problems and challenges that are linked with Autism within the BAME community and to create an equality of opportunity by providing access to world class services, recreational options and other resources.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE, founder and CEO of GUBA Enterprise commented:

"With the 'I am not a stigma' campaign we wanted to provide awareness, support and guidance to families, create strong connections encouraging community cohesion, and ensure that the community have access to the services that they require. I am thrilled that we have finally brought the conversation surrounding autism to Westminster right in the British House of Commons where our message is being heard by the individuals who can actually make a change!"

GUBA Foundation has been established to support the African community in the UK and abroad. Since 2012, the Foundation has been raising awareness of issues that impact the community. The current campaign is: 'Autism - I am not a stigma' aims to break down cultural misunderstanding about autism, provide support for families affected by autism and highlight the talents of people with autism.

About the GUBA Foundation:

GUBA Foundation was established in 2012 to support the African community in the UK and abroad on issues around disabilities, health, educational attainment and the relief of poverty. Its main aim is to provide support, training, guidance and to build awareness where there is a need for it within the community. The GUBA Foundation is run by a team of dedicated volunteers.