Ghana Police Gets 24-unit Classroom Block From MTN

Telecommunication giant, MTN, has commissioned the construction of a 24-unit classroom block for the Ghana Police Education System worth GHC1.6 million. The project is aimed at supporting the education needs of Ghana Police Service and expected to benefit over 2,493 pupils annually.

It comprises of a head teacher’s office, staff common room, modern toilet facility and furniture.

In addition to the 24-unit classroom block, MTN will convert and enhance an existing library into an integrated library, which will have a hardcopy book area and an ICT centre.

Speaking at the event at Tesano in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said: “MTN values our relationship with Ghana Police more essentially for the safety and security we enjoy as Ghanaians. MTN Ghana has declared this year as the year of the customer and so we are enjoined by this to brighten our customers’ lives at various touch points and today is the beginning of our time with Ghana Police”.

Mr Adadevoh noted that MTN’s vision is to “lead the delivery of a bold new digital world and this facility, when completed, will have an ICT centre to bring the immense benefits of ICT to the students”.

MTN CEO added that the project is the 143rd investment of the MTN Ghana Foundation since its inception over a decade ago.

He noted that they are glad to have invested significantly in Ghana’s education with more than 82 educational projects across the country.

The Inspector General of Police David Asante- Appeatu, in his speech, explained that the Ghana Police Education System was ready to educate the children of the Police administration but it had become necessary to involve the general public.

He continued that since the mainstream duty of the police is to give security to the public, it made it logical for the facility to be opened to the general public.

He said the MTN assistance had come at the right time because when the old school was opened to the public, it led to the rise in student population, putting pressure on the old and weak facility and causing the quality of the facility to deteriorate, which made the police administration to think of entering into partnership with their key stakeholders, particularly MTN Ghana.

“And surely, MTN Ghana was our choice as the idea of providing excellent facility to our dear little ones with their corporate social responsibility,” he stated.

IGP assured MTN Ghana that upon the completion of the project, he would ensure that parents, teachers and students understand the purpose of the educational facility they had provided.

He added that the Police Administration would provide the necessary support to the contractor to for him to complete the facility on schedule.

Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com