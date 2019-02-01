Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront

Edmund Kyei

The 1st Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asokwa Constituency of the Ashanti region, Edmund Kyei, has launched an attack on former President John Mahama over comments he made to the effect that the "NDC will match the NPP Boot-for-Boot at next year's 2020 General Elections".

John Mahama was reacting to yesterday's bye-election held at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra which recorded series of violence.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana yesterday held the bye-election to replace the late MP Hon Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko who died after a short illness.

Widow of the late MP Agyarko Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP emerged the winner after her closest contender, Akwasi Delali Brempong of the opposition NDC pulled out of the contest due to the violent cases recorded.

Edmund Kyei, who has been irritated by the former president's outburst, is daring him to march up his family to the battlefront next year.

"It's very unfortunate to hear ex-President Mahama making such violent comment", Edmund Kyei pointed out in a statement he issued on Friday.

He said though the National Security should have acted professionally to prevent such unfortunate incident yesterday, it shouldn't give the former president the chance to pass such loose comments.

"For a statesman like John Mahama to say his party NDC is more violent than any other political party and they will match NPP boot-for-boot in the upcoming 2020 Elections is below belt," Edmund Kyei stated.

He added: "Ex-President Mahama should mobilize his children to the battlefront for other supporters to follow, as a statesman and a former president he should know better than to utter such a misguided comment."

Edmund Kyei further stated, "I want to ask Mahama if he knows the effects of his misguided comment? He has really brought tension into the country as former president, he should not forget what happened in Rwanda through misguided comment. When comments like these come from a public figure like Mahama it can bring war and violence which can have devastating consequences."

He urged the former president to honourably do the needful by apoIogising to Ghanaians.