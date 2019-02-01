Gov’t Determine To Collaboration With Public Institutions To Fights Misappropriation

Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has reiterated government’s determination to tackle misappropriation of public resources through effective collaboration with public institutions and accountability bodies such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, the move is geared towards entrenching sound financial management in the public sector.

Addressing the 5th Delegates’ Conference of the Audit Service Divisional Union of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Kumasi, the Senior Minister said government has consequently increased budgetary allocations to all accountability institutions such as Internal Audit Agency, Audit Service and Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to improve their work.

The rest are the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, in line with the framework of its manifesto, has outlined its vision for fighting corruption through the full implementation of Public Financial Management System.

“Government, last year, through an Act of Parliament, established the Fiscal Responsibility Act, as well as the Fiscal Responsibility Advisory and Fiscal Stability Advisory Council.”

The Act, Mr. Osafo-Maafo explained, would ensure fiscal responsibility, macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, adding that the law would also check and restrict politicians from sacrificing prudent economic management on the altar of political expediency.

“Productivity in the public sector remains a great concern to government and when time and other resources under the control of state actors are not effectively and efficiently utilized, revenue generation becomes a problem and compensation of staff is affected.”

According to him, the time has come for the vicious cycle of inadequate resources, low productivity and low compensation to end, calling on the staff of the Audit Service to come up with recommendations for government to consider.

Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Prof Edward Dua Agyeman, on his part, called on the staff to perform their assigned roles without fear or favour, as the constitution guarantees them reasonable level of job protection.

Prof Dua disclosed that the Audit Service Board, over the years, has ensured that the terms and conditions of service of officers and others employees are competitive and attractive.

“It's therefore the expectation of everyone that the staff will perform their duties diligently and effectively to justify the investment the state makes in the management of the service.”

