Oti Bless Blasts NDC's Delali Brempong For The Party's Withdrawal From Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election

A former deputy Local Government minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, John Oti Bless has descended heavily on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Delali Kwesi Brempong, for the party’s withdrawal from the by-elections.

His comments come after some heavily armed men purported to be members of the ruling NPP’s vigilante group, the Invincible Forces shot at some 6 members of the NDC at few hours after the polls were opened.

The mayhem that characterised the by-election subsequently made the NDC announce its withdrawal from the elections to the surprise of its members.

The national chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, told Kwame Minkah, host of Ete Sen on Radio XYZ the situation demanded that they ask their agents to leave the polling stations.

“The NPP’s Invincible forces and national security have taken over,” he said adding “We have told our agents to leave all the polling stations. We are withdrawing from the elections,” he said with outrage.

But speaking to Mugabe Maase on Inside Politics on Radio XYZ 93.1 Thursday afternoon, the Nkwanta North Member of Parliament (MP) stated that the Parliamentary Candidate in the constituency called for the withdrawal, citing that his life was endangered after the shooting incidence at his Okponglo residence.

Delali Kwesi Brempong.

He disclosed that the NDC would never have boycotted the polls despite the violence that rocked it at the early hours, and stressed that Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong called for the withdrawal.

Mr Oti Bless alleged that Mr Brempong “called the NDC Chairman to withdraw since his life was under threat…It was after his call the chairman came out to announce that the party had withdrawn from the election.”

He blamed him for any post election loss the NDC will incur because “he (Delali) doesn’t know how talk…I am disappointed in Delali,” adding “as a candidate, you should have got your own internal security before the elections commenced.”

Mr Oti Bless the party could have managed the situation and would have gone on to claim the seat regardless the pandemonium that nearly marred the polls in the early hours of the day.

Police

Meanwhile, the police has said in a statement that there is no record of death resulting from the shooting incident, and has called for calm.

Mr David Asante Apeatu, IGP.

The statement said calm has since been restored to the area and six injured persons are currently responding to treatment at the Legon and 37 Military hospitals.

The Inspector-General of police, David Appeatu, has therefore directed the Director General Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to speed up investigations into the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Below is the full statement