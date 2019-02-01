Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Be Wary Of Fraudsters - COCOBOD Warns Job Seekers

By Modern Ghana
Joseph Boahen Aidoo
Joseph Boahen Aidoo

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has served notice to prospective job seekers to wary of fraudsters who are extorting huge amounts of money from job seekers in exchange for jobs at the Board.

Public Affairs Department of COCOBOD, in a statement, said the fraudsters use names of high-profile persons chiefs, CEOs of public institutions, politicians, clergy and other opinion leaders to lure unsuspecting job seekers to send monies through mobile money platforms for job interviews and placement at COCOBOD.

The statement indicated that “COCOBOD will like to reiterate that it has not instructed any person or group of persons to solicit applications for job interviews and/or placement at COCOBOD.”

It said “as a corporate entity, all job vacancies at COCOBOD are advertised through the national dailies.”

It added that “COCOBOD is, therefore, advising all job seekers to be wary of such fraudsters, and report same to the police. We will also continue to work closely with the law enforcement agencies to bring such scammers to book.”

Source: Daily Guide

Business & Finance
Powered By Modern Ghana
New Utility Tariffs Loom Next Week—PURC
February 1 Takeover of ECG Postponed
Diageo Appoints Gabriel Opoku-Asare To Head Society, Africa
Ghana Post Boss, New Board Members Visit Asantehene
TOP STORIES

Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election Violence: We’ll Match NPP Bo...

3 hours ago

NPP Is Living The Reality Of ‘All Die Be Die'– Mahama Jabs N...

11 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line